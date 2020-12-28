Advertisement

Swiss Valley opens for the season

By Lindsay Stone
Dec. 28, 2020
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Swiss Valley is open for the season but this year might look a little different.

While the term ‘face mask’ has previously meant warmth, this year it also means safety.

Guests are required to wear a face mask both indoors and outdoors while at Swiss Valley.

Socially distancing is encouraged at all times.

Indoor dining is closed in Michigan but food and drinks are available in the lodge.

For information on tickets and rentals, click here.

