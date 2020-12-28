South Bend man arrested for driving wrong way, while intoxicated

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old man was arrested in Marshall County after authorities say he was driving the wrong way while three times over the legal limit.

Brandon Fairchild of South Bend was booked in jail for two charges.

One of them for operating a motor vehicle white intoxicated 0.15 percent or higher.

Authorities say on Sunday around 3:35 a.m., Marshall County central dispatch received a call from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office about a wrong-way driver on U.S. 31 heading north on the southbound lanes, from State Road 110.

Officers eventually located the vehicle near U.S. 31 and 12th road.

That’s where they found Fairchild.

He was given a bond of $1,500, which he posted.

