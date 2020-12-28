Sabonis hits late basket, sends Pacers past Celtics 108-107

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Domantas Sabonis scored on a layup with 8.4 seconds left and finished with his 100th career double-double, helping the Indiana Pacers past Boston 108-107.

Sabonis finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 25 points.

Indiana is 3-0 for the first time since 2013-14.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points but missed a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left as the Celtics lost their second straight.

Boston controlled most of the first half but missed its first seven shots to start the second half and played catch-up through most of the last periods.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/27/2020 10:47:36 PM (GMT -5:00)