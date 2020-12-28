One injured in Cass County, Michigan rollover crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is hurt after a rollover crash in LaGrange Township.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on O’Keefe Road near Shurte Street.

An Edwardsburg woman lost control of her vehicle, ran off the roadway, and hit a tree. Deputies say her vehicle overturned several times.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment.

Deputies say she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

