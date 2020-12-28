Notre Dame pitches shut out in COVID-19 department ahead of playoff matchup with Alabama

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just days ahead of the College Football Playoff Semi-Final with Alabama, Notre Dame announced they have zero positive COVID-19 cases in the program.

The Irish administered 189 COVID-19 tests from last Monday to Sunday with zero positive results. There are also zero players in isolation or in quarantine.

The Notre Dame football team has had just one positive test results in the last six weeks.

Notre Dame will play Alabama in the Rose Bowl Friday at 4 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

