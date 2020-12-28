Advertisement

Notre Dame continues to avoid outside noise ahead of playoff matchup with Alabama

Several experts expect this game could be a cake walk for the Crimson Tide.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A majority of the country thinks Notre Dame has no shot against Alabama in the Rose Bowl this Friday.

Las Vegas has Alabama as a 19.5-point favorite against the Irish, which is the largest spread in the seven year history of the College Football Playoff. This comes after the 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship.

“I personally don’t care about the past, if I’m being honest with you,” Irish offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg said. “I’m just focused on this week and preparing the best we can to attack this opponent.”

“I couldn’t tell what you the narrative is around this game,” Irish wide receiver Ben Skowronek said. “I know we’re the underdog, obviously -- they’re the No. 1 seed; we’re No. 4 seed. But it’s up to us to go out there and compete, compete every single play and go out there and get the win.”

Notre Dame is avoiding the outside noise. The Irish are not turning on their TVs to see what college football analysts are saying. Notre Dame is just excited for another opportunity to prove what they can do.

“Not everybody in the world believes in us,” Irish running back Kyren Williams said. “And it’s okay because we don’t want anybody to believe in us besides us. As long as we’ve got us as a team and the coaching staff, as, like, everybody else in the building believes in us we know what we can do. We’ll go out there on Friday and do what we do best and play Notre Dame football.”

College football fans will have to wait a few more days to see if the Irish can in fact get that win over Alabama.

Kickoff between Notre Dame and the Crimson Tide is set for 4 PM Friday on ESPN.

