Not Buying the Narrative: Brian Kelly believes Notre Dame deserves to play in the big games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The national narrative when it comes to Notre Dame football is that the Irish can not play in the big games and compete with the country’s elite football programs.

Just looking at the three other teams in the college football playoff.

Alabama, Notre Dame’s opponent on Friday, demolished the Irish 42-14 in the 2013 BCS National Championship.

On the other side of the bracket, it’s Ohio State taking on Clemson.

The last time the Irish played the Buckeyes, Notre Dame fell 44-28 in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

Of course, the last time the Domers played Clemson, the Tigers crushed the Irish 34-10 in the ACC title game just nine days ago.

Irish head football coach Brian Kelly has heard the narrative that the Irish can not play in the big games ever since he’s taken the job here at Notre Dame, and is tired of hearing it.

“We’re knocking on the door every year playing really good teams and great opponents,” Kelly said. “And there’s elite football teams. I don’t know why this narrative continues to pop up when we’re always in the games. No, we haven’t won a National Championship, that’s correct. I’m not changing the record. But we are there every single year and we’re grinding it out just like everybody else. And only one team gets to celebrate at the end of the year. And we’re going to keep banging it, and we’re going to keep getting back here. And that’s our job. And that’s our challenge each and every year is to compete for a National Championship, and we’ll continue to do that.”

The one way to change the narrative - beat Alabama.

The Fighting Irish and the Crimson Tide battle it out for a spot in the National Championship on Friday in the Rose Bowl down in Arlington, Texas.

That will be a 4 PM kick on ESPN.

Be sure to tune in to 16 News Now’s award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show as the Countdown crew gets you ready for the big game. It airs New Year’s Day at 1 PM.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.