New Niles restaurant opens with carryout and delivery

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - While COVID-19 has created challenges for restaurants big and small, one Niles restaurant just recently opened.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller tells us more about Create Bar & Grill and what opening during a pandemic has been like.

While Michigan’s current COVID-19 regulations restrict indoor dining, that has created a unique opening experience for Create Bar & Grill in Niles.

“We’ve actually had a lot of fun and really enjoyed the carryout and delivery. It’s really shown the support of the Niles community and Berrien County, and we’re really appreciative of that,” General Manager Nate Barnett said.

The creative space is filled with work from local artists and features menu items like shrimp linguine and steak frites.

“We also look at our food as art. It kind of just encompassed the whole concept of a nice, creative space where people can enjoy themselves,” Barnett said.

Barnett says he and his wife came up with the concept of an engaging dining space during the pandemic.

“Instead of looking at your phones, what we’re trying to do is just a time where you can interact together,” Barnett said.

Barnett says the restaurant has received great support from the community since opening, and that supporting all types of small businesses right now is important.

“Supporting small not just restaurants but businesses in general, that actually gives you the unique flavor of that community,” Barnett said.

A community that he is eager to welcome into Create Bar & Grill in the future.

“My vision, if I were to say long term, is to just have some beautiful memories of those experiences inside these four walls.”

