Mild Monday with lake-effect snow possible

TODAY:

Snow could fall in light, lake-effect bands through your afternoon. A mild start to your Monday with temperatures remaining steady in the low 30s and upper 20s for the remainder of the day. Minimal accumulation with a strong breeze from the NW.

TONIGHT:

Becoming chilly with clearing skies as temperatures drop into the upper teens! A cold start to your Tuesday with dry conditions, but slick spots on the roads.

TOMORROW:

Mainly dry with early sunshine. As clouds move back in, snow becomes more likely later in the day. Highs reach the low 30s with a light & variable wind. Late snow turns to ice, affecting your morning commute on Wednesday.

