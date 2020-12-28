Mild Monday with lake-effect snow possible
Little to no additional snowfall accumulation
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TODAY:
Snow could fall in light, lake-effect bands through your afternoon. A mild start to your Monday with temperatures remaining steady in the low 30s and upper 20s for the remainder of the day. Minimal accumulation with a strong breeze from the NW.
TONIGHT:
Becoming chilly with clearing skies as temperatures drop into the upper teens! A cold start to your Tuesday with dry conditions, but slick spots on the roads.
TOMORROW:
Mainly dry with early sunshine. As clouds move back in, snow becomes more likely later in the day. Highs reach the low 30s with a light & variable wind. Late snow turns to ice, affecting your morning commute on Wednesday.
