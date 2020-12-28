Advertisement

Mild Monday with lake-effect snow possible

Little to no additional snowfall accumulation
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Snow could fall in light, lake-effect bands through your afternoon. A mild start to your Monday with temperatures remaining steady in the low 30s and upper 20s for the remainder of the day. Minimal accumulation with a strong breeze from the NW.

TONIGHT:

Becoming chilly with clearing skies as temperatures drop into the upper teens! A cold start to your Tuesday with dry conditions, but slick spots on the roads.

TOMORROW:

Mainly dry with early sunshine. As clouds move back in, snow becomes more likely later in the day. Highs reach the low 30s with a light & variable wind. Late snow turns to ice, affecting your morning commute on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless man was found and pronounced dead Christmas Eve morning.
South Bend homeless man found dead
Around 3:30 Sunday morning, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the...
3 injured in South Bend shooting Sunday morning
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Crews respond to a furnace fire in Plymouth
Crews respond to a furnace fire in Plymouth
Mild with sun and clouds for much of Sunday. Then rain showers move in but change to snow...
Rain showers changing to snow showers heading into Monday

Latest News

Little to no additional snowfall accumulation
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 12-28-2020 First Alert Weather
Rollover crash in Cass County, Michigan
One injured in Cass County, Michigan rollover crash
While Michigan’s current COVID-19 regulations restrict indoor dining, that has created a unique...
New Niles restaurant opens with carryout and delivery
New Niles restaurant opens with carryout and delivery
New Niles restaurant opens with carryout and delivery