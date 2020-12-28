Advertisement

Michigan State Police warn of man impersonating trooper

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT (AP) - Michigan State Police are warning of a man who’s allegedly impersonated police and made traffic stops.

Authorities say they received reports of a man in an unmarked car identifying himself as a state trooper and making stops around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 96 and Davison Avenue in Detroit.

The man was reportedly wearing a black uniform and driving a black car with red and blue lights.

Police say troopers don’t use unmarked cars for traffic stops.

Police advise anyone uncertain of being stopped by an unmarked car to slow down, use hazard lights, drive to a public place and call 911.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

