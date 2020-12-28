Michigan reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,239* more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 60 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,239* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (12/28/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 26th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,619 per day.

There have been 12,089 deaths and 480,508 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 159 deaths and 9,191 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 44 deaths and 3,087 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 49 deaths and 3,535 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

