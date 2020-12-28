Advertisement

Medical Moment: New immunotherapy for myeloma

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the next year, more than 32,000 Americans will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the body’s white blood cells called plasma cells.

It’s also expected that almost 13,000 will die from the disease.

Right now, researchers are testing a type of immuno-therapy that unleashes cells into the body designed to destroy the cancer.

Martie Salt reports.

For more information, go to www.ivanhoe.com.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless man was found and pronounced dead Christmas Eve morning.
South Bend homeless man found dead
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Around 3:30 Sunday morning, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the...
3 injured in South Bend shooting Sunday morning
Rollover crash in Cass County, Michigan
One injured in Cass County, Michigan rollover crash
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

South Bend man arrested for driving wrong way, while intoxicated
South Bend man arrested for driving wrong way, while intoxicated
Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder
Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder
Mishawaka Fire Department warning of phone scam
Mishawaka Fire Department warning about phone scam
Swiss Valley
Swiss Valley opens for the season