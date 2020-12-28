Medical Moment: New immunotherapy for myeloma
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the next year, more than 32,000 Americans will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the body’s white blood cells called plasma cells.
It’s also expected that almost 13,000 will die from the disease.
Right now, researchers are testing a type of immuno-therapy that unleashes cells into the body designed to destroy the cancer.
Martie Salt reports.
For more information, go to www.ivanhoe.com.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.