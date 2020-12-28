Advertisement

Lee’s late 3 lifts Warriors over winless Bulls 129-128

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Stephen Curry scored 36 points, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 129-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls for their first win of the season.

With the Chicago defense focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee took a handoff after Golden State inbounded the ball with 5 seconds left and fired from a few feet beyond the top of the 3-point arc.

Lee finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting on 3s. Curry was 11 for 25 from the field, including 5 of 15 on 3-pointers.

Zach LaVine had 33 points and appeared to hit the game-winner for winless Chicago with a 10-foot pullup with 5 seconds to play.

12/27/2020 11:12:10 PM (GMT -5:00)

