Irish quarterback Ian Book believes Notre Dame can win the national championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For a team that is playing in the College Football Playoffs for the second time in three seasons, you would think there would be more positive buzz from an outsider’s perspective.

But the Irish are not getting that love.

Vegas has the Irish as a 19.5-point underdog on Friday, and that’s just fine with Notre Dame.

The Irish know the last time they played on this stage, they did not perform to their expectations.

Back in 2018, Notre Dame fell to Clemson 30-3 in their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Now, the Irish are back in the same exact spot as they were two years ago. This time around, quarterback Ian Book really feels like they won’t just beat Alabama - but win the whole thing.

“We were able to make it there in ’18 and get close, but we didn’t finish the deal,” Book said. “And we get another opportunity now with a lot of guys on the team who played in that game who are now older, more mature, better leaders, better football players. And now we get that chance. And we want to finish it the right way. We had a bad taste in our mouth since that ’18 game for a lot of the guys that played in it. So just to be able to end my college career at the biggest stage. I mean, the Rose Bowl has been a game I’ve been watching since I was a little kid. And just to be in the playoffs. We want to finish it the right way. We truly have an opportunity, and it starts with believing. We believe we can win. We believe that we can win a National Championship this year. And that’s where it matters and that’s where it starts.”

The Notre Dame captain is talking the talk, but will the Irish walk the walk?

The world will find out on Friday as Notre Dame and Alabama square up in the Rose Bowl.

Kickoff is at 4 PM on ESPN.

