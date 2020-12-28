Advertisement

Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccination efforts after holidays

Statewide, 2,866 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 2,866 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By Associated Press and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,494 new coronavirus infections and 43 additional deaths.

Also Monday, officials began administering a vaccine for nearly 1,000 long-term care facilities across the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health says the newly confirmed deaths raised Indiana’s overall toll to 7,886, including both confirmed and presumed infections.

Long-term care residents account for 50% of Indiana’s coronavirus deaths but make up less than 1% of Indiana’s population.

The effort to inoculate residents and staff across the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 43 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,494 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,866 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 7,539 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 496,306 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 1,844 new cases were reported. 2,811 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 3,869 new cases were reported. 2,808 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 5,563 new cases were reported. 2,918 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 85 more coronavirus deaths and 6,288 new cases were reported. 3,013 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths, 4,731 new cases were reported. 3,123 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 143 more coronavirus deaths and 3,758 new cases were reported. 3,064 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 23,857 (+77) cases and 360 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 22,382 (+87) cases and 309 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 7,285 (+63) cases and 129 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,675 (+16) cases and 68 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,385 (+5) cases and 73 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,990 (+4) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,529 (+18) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,352 (+2) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 824 (+6) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

