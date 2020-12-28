Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccination efforts after holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,494 new coronavirus infections and 43 additional deaths.

Also Monday, officials began administering a vaccine for nearly 1,000 long-term care facilities across the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health says the newly confirmed deaths raised Indiana’s overall toll to 7,886, including both confirmed and presumed infections.

Long-term care residents account for 50% of Indiana’s coronavirus deaths but make up less than 1% of Indiana’s population.

The effort to inoculate residents and staff across the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 43 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,494 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,866 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 7,539 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 496,306 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 1,844 new cases were reported. 2,811 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 3,869 new cases were reported. 2,808 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 5,563 new cases were reported. 2,918 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 85 more coronavirus deaths and 6,288 new cases were reported. 3,013 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths, 4,731 new cases were reported. 3,123 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 143 more coronavirus deaths and 3,758 new cases were reported. 3,064 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 23,857 (+77) cases and 360 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 22,382 (+87) cases and 309 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 7,285 (+63) cases and 129 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,675 (+16) cases and 68 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,385 (+5) cases and 73 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,990 (+4) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,529 (+18) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,352 (+2) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 824 (+6) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.