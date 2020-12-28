Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Tuesday Evening into Wednesday for Snow and Ice

Late Tuesday evening a burst of moderate to heavy snow is likely with minor accumulations. This snow changes to sleet and freezing rain early Wednesday which could cause travel early Wednesday to become very slippery. The information about this wintery mess of a storm in your First Alert Forecast.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds beginning to clear with a light breeze. Turning cold. Low of 18.

TUESDAY: Clouds with some peaks of sunshine during the day. Becoming overcast in the afternoon. Snow moves in late in the evening with a coating to two inches possible before midnight. High of 31.

TUESDAY NIGHT: First Alert Weather Day: Snow moves in. Moderate to heavy burst of snow could lead to a coating to two inches across the area. This will make travel slippery heading late into the evening. After midnight snow changes to sleet and freezing rain which will create icy roads heading into Wednesday morning. Low of 27.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Sleet and freezing rain is possible in the morning which will likely make roadways and untreated surfaces a little slick. By the time we get later in the morning warmer air will dominate and we will switch to plain old rain. Rain showers will continue through the early afternoon. High of 42.

LONG RANGE: Looking ahead we have another system that will move into Michiana come New Years, which could bring with it another wintery mess of snow to ice to rain. We will keep our eyes on this time frame as we get through this first winter mess of a system tomorrow through Wednesday.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, December 28th

Monday’s High: 37

Monday’s Low: 30

Precipitation: Trace

Total Snowfall: Trace

