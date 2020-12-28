COVID-19 vaccinations underway at St. Joseph County nursing homes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first round of vaccinations for residents and staff at nursing home facilities is underway in St. Joseph County, which means the country’s most vulnerable to the virus are now being vaccinated.

“I think this is an important first step because obviously the population in long-term care facilities is at high-risk in general because of age and other medical problems,” St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says.

The new roll out, which began Monday, is being led my pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS, who are expected to administer an estimated 1,000 vaccinations each week.

Fox says the goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, especially those who are at high risk of infection.

“Getting residents and the staff immunized is an important step. One, to increase the safety of the patients and the staff, but that also lays the ground work for then opening the nursing homes back up to visitors,” Fox says.

But as long as the vaccine remains optional, it give residents a choice not to receive the vaccine, which could impact how nursing home decide what to do with their visitors.

“A simpler strategy could be to cohort individuals who didn’t take the vaccine so that you can segregate them in a way and reduce the risk of transmission.”

However, after 16 News Now reached out to more than 10 different nursing homes in the St. Joseph County area Monday, and despite the arrival of the vaccine, all of them declined to comment on camera saying it’s too early to tell when residents will be able to see their loved ones in person like they’re used to.

“Outbreaks are very difficult to contain because even if your not taking visitors, there are a lot of staff going in and out and a significant portion of our deaths have occurred among nursing home residents,” Fox says.

Nursing home residents and workers account for one third out of the country’s 300,000 or so confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far. Fox says the long term goal is to have at-least 70 percent of the population immunized to minimize the risk of transmission.

Fox adds the county’s next phase moving forward will be getting vaccines to other health care workers, critical infrastructure workers, as well as those in high risk populations, beginning in the second week of January.

