Conviction reversed for man who killed 2-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s Court of Appeals has reversed a murder conviction that stemmed from the fatal shooting of a two-year-old South Bend boy in 2014.

Tyree Bradbury was 15 years old at the time when his friend fired shots at a rival gang member in Coquillard Park.

The gunfire missed the gang member but killed two-year-old John Swoveland Jr., who was playing in his yard some 300 yards away.

In a split decision, the case has been remanded for further review.

