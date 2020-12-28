Christmas break fun at National New York Central Railroad Museum

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart is offering some fun activities for families during Christmas break.

Kids can go on a scavenger hunt through the museum and get a treat bag after completing it.

There is also an M&M guessing game with a pretty sweet prize.

“There’s a lot of things that people can do,” said Matt Hughey, acting curator of the museum. “Unfortunately, a lot of our hands-on stuff we have put away, but we still have our model train display in the back for everyone to come watch and look at, as well as the outside equipment that people can climb on and get inside.”

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon - 4 p.m.

It is located at 721 S. Main Street in Elkhart.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.