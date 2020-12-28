Advertisement

Christmas break fun at National New York Central Railroad Museum

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart is offering some fun activities for families during Christmas break.

Kids can go on a scavenger hunt through the museum and get a treat bag after completing it.

There is also an M&M guessing game with a pretty sweet prize.

“There’s a lot of things that people can do,” said Matt Hughey, acting curator of the museum. “Unfortunately, a lot of our hands-on stuff we have put away, but we still have our model train display in the back for everyone to come watch and look at, as well as the outside equipment that people can climb on and get inside.”

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon - 4 p.m.

It is located at 721 S. Main Street in Elkhart.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless man was found and pronounced dead Christmas Eve morning.
South Bend homeless man found dead
Around 3:30 Sunday morning, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the...
3 injured in South Bend shooting Sunday morning
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Crews respond to a furnace fire in Plymouth
Crews respond to a furnace fire in Plymouth
Mild with sun and clouds for much of Sunday. Then rain showers move in but change to snow...
Rain showers changing to snow showers heading into Monday

Latest News

Michigan State Police warn of man impersonating trooper
Temperatures remain cool into the afternoon hours
Mild Monday with lake-effect snow possible
Little to no additional snowfall accumulation
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 12-28-2020 First Alert Weather
Rollover crash in Cass County, Michigan
One injured in Cass County, Michigan rollover crash