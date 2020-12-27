Advertisement

Steelers rally past Colts to end skid, lock up AFC North

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are AFC North champions. Finally. Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the division title with a stunningly improbable 28-24 victory.

Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh (12-3) somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts (10-5).

Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.

12/27/2020 4:29:05 PM (GMT -5:00)

