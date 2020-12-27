St. Patrick’s Park offers first day of snow tubing

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for a fun way to get out and enjoy the snow, the inner tubing hill is now open at St. Patrick’s Park.

With the first big snowfall, Saturday was the first day that tubing has been available at the park, and it will be available on weekends from Noon to 5 p.m. with weather permitting.

The park staff says they are taking extra precautions because of COVID-19, including things like limited ticket sales and sanitizing between tube use.

“Especially when it’s the first snowfall, everyone is super excited to enjoy it, and what better way to do it than actually have some fun. Our tube hill is up and running, and we’re super excited about it,” Leisure Services Manager Jamie Hartzke said.

