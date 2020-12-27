Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Park offers first day of snow tubing

By Carly Miller
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for a fun way to get out and enjoy the snow, the inner tubing hill is now open at St. Patrick’s Park.

With the first big snowfall, Saturday was the first day that tubing has been available at the park, and it will be available on weekends from Noon to 5 p.m. with weather permitting.

The park staff says they are taking extra precautions because of COVID-19, including things like limited ticket sales and sanitizing between tube use.

“Especially when it’s the first snowfall, everyone is super excited to enjoy it, and what better way to do it than actually have some fun. Our tube hill is up and running, and we’re super excited about it,” Leisure Services Manager Jamie Hartzke said.

For more information about the tubing and other winter activities at St. Patrick’s Park, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Alig, 48, was a 1984 Penn High School grad who murdered a friend, and then cut off his...
‘Club Kid,’ murderer and South Bend native dies
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Local neighborhood luminaria connects and impacts the community
Local neighborhood luminaria connects and impacts the community
Those on the road are advised to take it slow and plan their drive ahead to allow extra time...
Overnight snow creates tough Christmas Day driving
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Latest News

Community surprises Berrien Springs man battling cancer with Christmas parade
Community surprises Berrien Springs man battling cancer with Christmas parade
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Dry through most of the weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Michael Alig, 48, was a 1984 Penn High School grad who murdered a friend, and then cut off his...
‘Club Kid,’ murderer and South Bend native dies