South Bend homeless man found dead

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A homeless man was found and pronounced dead Christmas Eve morning.

Authorities said that Robert Minnes was found at an abandoned convenient store or gas station near the intersection of Portage and Elwood.

He reportedly died from hypothermia.

Authorities said that on Dec. 23, Minnes went to the liquor store across the street to buy a bottle of vodka.

A clerk found him the next day, covered with blankets, and immediately notified authorities.

Minnes was a “well-known” homeless man and was reportedly missing for two weeks.

He would have turned 60 on Christmas.

Local homeless outreach coordinators said they would bring Minnes blankets and food, but he reportedly refused housing services and left the Motels4Now program.

While this is an ongoing investigation, our thoughts go out to his family.

