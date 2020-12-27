Silver Alert declared for 91-year-old Munster man

(WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared, repeating.

Per ISP, The Munster Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Eugene Florek: a 91-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, balding with gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue denim shirt, dark pants and shoes, and driving a blue 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana plate of SEW389.

Eugene is missing from Munster, Indiana which is 159 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 6:29 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Eugene Florek, contact the Munster Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

