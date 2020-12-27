Advertisement

Silver Alert declared for 91-year-old Munster man

Munster PD is investigating the disappearance of 91-year-old Eugene Florek
Munster PD is investigating the disappearance of 91-year-old Eugene Florek.
Munster PD is investigating the disappearance of 91-year-old Eugene Florek.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:48 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared, repeating.

Per ISP, The Munster Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Eugene Florek: a 91-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, balding with gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue denim shirt, dark pants and shoes, and driving a blue 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana plate of SEW389.

Eugene is missing from Munster, Indiana which is 159 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 6:29 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Eugene Florek, contact the Munster Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Alig, 48, was a 1984 Penn High School grad who murdered a friend, and then cut off his...
‘Club Kid,’ murderer and South Bend native dies
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Dozens of residents hold parade for Berrien Springs man fighting an incurable cancer.
Community surprises Berrien Springs man battling cancer with Christmas parade
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Those on the road are advised to take it slow and plan their drive ahead to allow extra time...
Overnight snow creates tough Christmas Day driving

Latest News

A homeless man was found and pronounced dead Christmas Eve morning.
South Bend homeless man found dead
Crews respond to a furnace fire in Plymouth
Crews respond to a furnace fire in Plymouth
If you are looking for a fun way to get out and enjoy the snow, the inner tubing hill is now...
St. Patrick’s Park offers first day of snow tubing
Community surprises Berrien Springs man battling cancer with Christmas parade
Community surprises Berrien Springs man battling cancer with Christmas parade