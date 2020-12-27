Sexton scores 32 points, Cavs beat Pistons 128-119 in 2 OT

DETROIT (AP) - Collin Sexton scored 32 points and three of his teammates had at least 21 points, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 128-119 in two overtimes on Saturday night.

The Cavs took advantage of Detroit wasting opportunities to win the game in regulation and the first overtime, improving them to 2-0 and dropping the Pistons to 0-2.

Cleveland center Andre Drummond had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Darius Garland scored 21 and had 12 assists while Cedi Osman added 22 points. Kevin Love scored 15 points after missing the season opener with a calf injury.

