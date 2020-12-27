Advertisement

Sabonis posts triple-double, Pacers rout Bulls 125-106

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Domantas Sobonis had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used big scoring runs in the second and third quarters to cruise to a 125-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

T.J. Warren scored 23 points and Victor Oladipo added 22 as Indiana beat its Central Division rivals for a 10th straight time, including five straight at the United Center.

Zach LaVine scored 17 points and Lauri Markkanen had 16 points and nine rebounds for Chicago, which dropped its second straight to start the season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/26/2020 10:34:23 PM (GMT -5:00)

