Rain showers changing to snow showers heading into Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY: Beginning with a mix of clouds and sun before clouds increase in the afternoon. Mild with a high in the upper 30s to near 40 across Michiana. Light rain showers will be possible in the evening. High if 39.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers as a storm system passes by. Rain showers change to light snow showers overnight with lake effect snow showers possible through Monday morning. Low of 28.

MONDAY: Lake effect snow showers possible in the morning for our northern communities. These snow showers likely end leaving just some flurries by the middle of the day. Colder. High of 29.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing out as another cold night is on tap for Michiana. Lows in the upper teens. Low of 18.

LONG RANGE: We are watching a system that is likely to come through as we flip the calendars to 2021. Light snow showers look possible as the storm moves in on Tuesday night with rain likely on Wednesday as temperatures surge into the low 40s. Then a cold front comes through and switches us back to snow showers on the back side of the storm. Another piece of energy may create a little more snow on the back side of that system New Years Day. We will tack this and watch for any trends that could favor more snow here in Michiana. We will watch this time frame so keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, December 26th

Saturday’s High: 27

Saturday’s Low: 9

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.