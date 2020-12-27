Advertisement

Rain showers change to lake effect snow showers heading into the work week

Rain showers develop this evening and change to some lake effect snow showers after midnight. Not much if any accumulation is expected. Another messy storm system is on the horizon for New Years and this one is sure to bring some forecast challenges so keep checking back for the latest.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers will change over to some lake effect snow showers after midnight. Getting colder and breezy. Low of 28.

MONDAY: Lake effect snow showers in the morning. A coating to a half inch n some locations could make roads a little slick in spots. Cold and breezy with clouds hanging around. High of 29.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to clear, staying breezy and turning cold overnight. Low of 18.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds during the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. High of 31.

LONG RANGE: Late Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday it does look like a band of some snow will develop as a warm-front races North. This will quickly change to rain as temperatures rise into the 40s. The rain will continue through the day Wednesday with some rain and snow showers continuing into early Thursday. Friday and Saturday are where we run into major forecast challenges. A system will ride up the front and bring lots of moisture. The track of the low as well as the strength of the cold air in place will determine whether we deal with more rain or the potential for accumulating snow. Right now, it looks more wet then white, but a lot can still change with this type of setup. That being said please keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast heading into 2021!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, December 27th

Sunday’s High: 42

Sunday’s Low: 9

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

