QB Tyler Buchner will enroll early at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For Notre Dame Football, the focus is on the now in getting ready for the College Football Playoff, but also on the future as the Irish officially welcomed in their latest recruiting class last week. One of those signees could just be the next star of the program.

Tyler Buchner is a four-star recruit out of La Jolla, California.

He had 16 offers including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and USC.

Buchner had nearly 4500 yards and 53 touchdowns in his junior season.

His senior season was pushed until the winter so Buchner didn’t want to wait anymore.

“He’s coming in with an opportunity to compete,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He wants to get in here and learn the offense and have a spring ball under his belt and get ready to compete right away.”

He’ll be enrolling early at Notre Dame and says he’s ready to get started.

“I think I’ve done a really good job at preparing myself the past couple of months to set myself up in a really good position to come in in the spring and learn even more,” Buchner said. “Hopefully, I get a lot out of spring ball and learn a ton there and get some live reps there. I feel confident knowing that I’ve prepared myself as best as possible. I’m going to continue doing so for the next month and a half to when I get there hopefully I can be as prepared as I could be as if I did have a senior season.”

Buchner also says he’s been able to pick up on Notre Dame’s offensive scheme by watching Ian Book all season.

Buchner will get another chance to learn from Book as we all watch the College Football Playoff Game against Alabama on New Year’s Day

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.