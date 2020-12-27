Advertisement

Dosunmu scores 30 to lead No. 18 Illinois past Indiana 69-60

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana 69-60.

The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel Illinois’ 14-0 run.

Andre Curbelo added five assists for Illinois.

Armaan Franklin led Indiana with 23 points, and big man Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11.

Neither team could find the basket in the first three minutes of the game, and the Hoosiers went on a 7-0 run while Illinois went 0 for 7 from the field.

Following a 6-0 Illini run, both teams settled in and traded baskets for most of the opening frame.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/26/2020 7:32:49 PM (GMT -5:00)

