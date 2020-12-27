Advertisement

Crews respond to a furnace fire in Plymouth
By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Plymouth Fire Department responded to a furnace fire Saturday evening on the top floor of the old State Bank building.

Crews said the call came in around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they battled heavy smoke, but were able to put it out quickly.

Dispatch told 16 News Now that they were worried about the fire spreading to other shops and businesses on North Michigan Street, but thankfully that did not happen.

Authorities said a maintenance worker was working on the furnace when the fire started.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

“Just pay attention to things...Just follow some good, common sense safety procedures,” said Fire Chief with the Plymouth Fire Department, Rod Miller.

Multiple fire departments were on scene to assist.

