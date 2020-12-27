Advertisement

Bears close in on NFC playoffs, Jags lock up top draft pick

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and Chicago pounded Jacksonville 41-17.

The game meant as much to the Jaguars’ long-term future as it did to the Bears’ short-term fate. Jacksonville set a franchise record by losing its 14th consecutive game and got some help from the New York Jets in clinching the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

That means an opportunity to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Bears can clinch an NFC playoff spot by beating Green Bay next week.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/27/2020 4:39:33 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

A homeless man was found and pronounced dead Christmas Eve morning.
South Bend homeless man found dead
Michael Alig, 48, was a 1984 Penn High School grad who murdered a friend, and then cut off his...
‘Club Kid,’ murderer and South Bend native dies
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Dozens of residents hold parade for Berrien Springs man fighting an incurable cancer.
Community surprises Berrien Springs man battling cancer with Christmas parade
Crews respond to a furnace fire in Plymouth
Crews respond to a furnace fire in Plymouth

Latest News

Steelers rally past Colts to end skid, lock up AFC North
Sabonis posts triple-double, Pacers rout Bulls 125-106
Sexton scores 32 points, Cavs beat Pistons 128-119 in 2 OT
MHSAA announces schedule for remaining fall tournaments schedule