Bears close in on NFC playoffs, Jags lock up top draft pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and Chicago pounded Jacksonville 41-17.

The game meant as much to the Jaguars’ long-term future as it did to the Bears’ short-term fate. Jacksonville set a franchise record by losing its 14th consecutive game and got some help from the New York Jets in clinching the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

That means an opportunity to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Bears can clinch an NFC playoff spot by beating Green Bay next week.

12/27/2020 4:39:33 PM (GMT -5:00)