3 injured in South Bend shooting Sunday morning
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Around 3:30 Sunday morning, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the 700 block of W Indiana for reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found 3 adults shot. All three victims were taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Shooting Response Team was called to the scene and has taken over the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.
This is a developing story.
