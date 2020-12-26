Wagner, No. 19 Michigan return with 80-69 win over Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Franz Wagner had 20 points and No. 19 Michigan scored 10 straight points early in the second half to pull away from Nebraska in an 80-69 victory Friday.

Michigan started slow in its first game since Dec. 13 but stunned Nebraska with the two-minute flurry that began with Isaiah Livers’ 3-pointer.

Wagner close it with a 25-footer that put the Wolverines up 53-41 with 14:38 remaining.

Nebraska put together an 11-2 run, highlighted by a steal and breakaway dunk by Trey McGowens, and cut the Michigan lead to 64-60 on McGowens’ free throws with 6:20 left.

The Wolverines countered with a 7-2 spurt, going up 71-62 on Eli Brooks’ fast-break layup with 4:45 remaining.

12/25/2020 8:22:16 PM (GMT -5:00)