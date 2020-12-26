Notre Dame Men’s Basketball relies on teammates to get through holidays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame Men’s Basketball also did not go home for Christmas.

They did celebrate together last night at Head Coach Mike Brey’s house, safely of course.

Junior guard Dane Goodwin says during this unprecedented year, the team has learned to be there for each other.

“We knew that going into the season that this was no ordinary year by any means,” Goodwin said. “As a group, we’ve kind of come together a little bit. We kind of have to be there for each other when we can’t go home and see family, catch up with friends those kind of things. I think just kind of staying solid and especially doing things with our team that kind of takes the place of going home and being with family and everything. Do little things here and there can help us but we’ve got to stay here to work towards our goal of our next game.”

Notre Dame’s next game is Dec. 30 against Virginia.

