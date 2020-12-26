Advertisement

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball relies on teammates to get through holidays

By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame Men’s Basketball also did not go home for Christmas.

They did celebrate together last night at Head Coach Mike Brey’s house, safely of course.

Junior guard Dane Goodwin says during this unprecedented year, the team has learned to be there for each other.

“We knew that going into the season that this was no ordinary year by any means,” Goodwin said. “As a group, we’ve kind of come together a little bit. We kind of have to be there for each other when we can’t go home and see family, catch up with friends those kind of things. I think just kind of staying solid and especially doing things with our team that kind of takes the place of going home and being with family and everything. Do little things here and there can help us but we’ve got to stay here to work towards our goal of our next game.”

Notre Dame’s next game is Dec. 30 against Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Michigan Street on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to fire on Michigan Street
Health experts at the St. Joseph County Health Department told 16 News Now the research shows...
St. Joseph County Health department says people with immunity won’t spread Covid-19
For the last six years, they’ve been traveling there in a van that hasn’t always gotten there...
GoFundMe for new van to help Middlebury family travel to Riley Children’s Hospital
Accumulations range from a dusting to nearly one foot of snow!
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as ice, snow, and cold develop just before Christmas
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens
With a video filmed in secret, Trump keeps sowing chaos

Latest News

Brian Kelly ‘Claus’ made an appearance at practice on Christmas Eve and the team celebrated a...
Kelly Claus: Irish celebrate Christmas on campus amid Playoff prep
Head Coach Brian Kelly says their star defender needs to be making plays in Jerry’s world.
Kyle Hamilton will be a critical part in stopping Alabama
Usually the last game before the holidays is getaway day so players can make it home for...
Christmas at Coach Brey’s: Irish head coach welcomes team for holiday
Audige scores 17 to help Northwestern beat Indiana 74-67