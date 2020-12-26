Newman scores 17, Purdue holds off Maryland 73-70

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Brandon Newman scored 17 points, Eric Hunter Jr. added 16 and Purdue held off Maryland 73-70.

Hunter was credited with a basket after a goaltending call with 38.4 seconds left to give Purdue a 72-70 lead, and the teams combined to go 1 for 6 from the free-throw line the rest of the way.

Hunter missed two at the stripe with 1.8 seconds left and Donta Scott did not hit the rim on a full-court heave at the buzzer.

Jaden Ivey had 11 points and Trevion Williams added 10 with eight rebounds for Purdue.

Scott had 15 points and eight rebounds for Maryland.

12/25/2020 5:15:51 PM (GMT -5:00)