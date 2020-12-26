Kelly Claus: Irish celebrate Christmas on campus amid Playoff prep

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In exactly one week, Notre Dame will be on the field squaring off against Alabama in the College Football Playoff and the Irish are full steam ahead in preparation.

While Alabama gave its players a chance to go home for the holidays, that’s not the case for the Fighting Irish.

But they still got a chance to celebrate with some Christmas cheer.

Brian Kelly ‘Claus’ made an appearance at practice on Christmas Eve and the team celebrated a socially distanced Christmas Mass together.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says it was the safest option to keep the team on campus.

“Yeah it’s very difficult,” Kelly said. “Our roster, our players, we have as many from California as we do from any other state. So the logistics would be virtually impossible for us because of our roster and where everybody is from. If they were within a few hours where they could drive, we certainly could make this work but virtually all of them or at least a great percentage of them would have to get on planes. So getting them on planes, the logistics of doing that for us because of our roster make up, makes it virtually impossible.”

Notre Dame takes on Alabama in the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1

