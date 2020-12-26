Advertisement

Brady-led Bucs top Lions 47-7 to end 13-year playoff drought

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Detroit Lions 47-7, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

The Bucs set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL’s second-longest postseason drought behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that can end Sunday.

Tampa Bay rested Brady ahead 34-0, its largest halftime lead in franchise history.

The Lions were without interim coach Darrell Bevell because of of COVID-19 contact tracing and Matthew Stafford went out with an ankle injury.

12/26/2020 4:20:51 PM (GMT -5:00)

