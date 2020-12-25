Advertisement

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.

The U.S. is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain and elsewhere.

Airline passengers from the United Kingdom will need to get negative COVID-19 tests within three days of their trip and provide the results to the airline, the CDC said in a statement. The agency said the order will be signed Friday and go into effect on Monday.

Airlines must deny boarding to any passenger that doesn’t get a test, the CDC said.

The agency said because of travel restrictions in place since March, air travel to the U.S. from the U.K. is already down by 90%.

British officials have stressed there’s no evidence the new version makes people sicker.

Last weekend, Britain’s prime minister said the new variant of the coronavirus seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England. Dozens of countries have since barred flights from the U.K.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Michigan Street on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to fire on Michigan Street
Health experts at the St. Joseph County Health Department told 16 News Now the research shows...
St. Joseph County Health department says people with immunity won’t spread Covid-19
Accumulations range from a dusting to nearly one foot of snow!
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as ice, snow, and cold develop just before Christmas
For the last six years, they’ve been traveling there in a van that hasn’t always gotten there...
GoFundMe for new van to help Middlebury family travel to Riley Children’s Hospital
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand

Latest News

In this May 5, 1973 file photo Hank Adams, right, permanent representative of the Indians Trial...
‘Most important Indian’ Hank Adams dies
Local neighborhood luminaria connects and impacts the community
Local neighborhood luminaria connects and impacts the community
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone