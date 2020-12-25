Advertisement

Philadelphia police: Officers shoot, kill man who shot 2 teens, killing 1

Police shoot and kill a gunman who opened fire on a crowd; one other person was killed and...
Police shoot and kill a gunman who opened fire on a crowd; one other person was killed and another hospitalized.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man firing into a crowd in northeast Philadelphia early Christmas morning hit two teenagers, killing one, before he was shot and killed by two police officers, police said.

Sgt. Eric Gripp said officers responded to the Port Richmond neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday after a reported fight between neighbors.

Police said as the officers were trying to defuse the situation, other relatives spilled outside from their homes, forming a large crowd on the sidewalk and in the street. Police said the situation began to escalate, with people pushing and throwing punches at each other.

Police said a 43-year-old man pulled a gun from his waistband and fired into the crowd, hitting a 15-year-old youth and a 17-year-old youth, both in the neck. Both officers fired at the shooter, striking him several times.

All three were rushed to Temple University Hospital, where the suspect and the 15-year-old youth were pronounced dead. The 17-year-old youth was listed in stable condition.

“This is Christmas morning. This is a terrible tragedy,” Gripp told reporters. “This just speaks to the level of gun violence that continues to go on in our city.”

Police said the suspect’s weapon, a 9MM Smith & Wesson, had been reported stolen in Virginia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Michigan Street on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to fire on Michigan Street
Health experts at the St. Joseph County Health Department told 16 News Now the research shows...
St. Joseph County Health department says people with immunity won’t spread Covid-19
Accumulations range from a dusting to nearly one foot of snow!
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as ice, snow, and cold develop just before Christmas
For the last six years, they’ve been traveling there in a van that hasn’t always gotten there...
GoFundMe for new van to help Middlebury family travel to Riley Children’s Hospital
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand

Latest News

Smoke rises from downtown after a reported explosion on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville,...
Police: Explosion in Nashville may have been “intentional”
Nashville police: "We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act." (Source: CNN)
Nashville police believe explosion was 'intentional'
Two women chat with Ahmed Khan, center, yellow shirt, after putting foods inside a refrigerator...
One Good Thing: Hong Kong street refrigerator keeps giving
Explosion in Nashville is an 'active scene,' fire department says. (Source: CNN)
RAW: Explosion in downtown Nashville