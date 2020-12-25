Overnight snow creates tough Christmas Day driving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -While a lot of our viewers probably woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on the ground on Christmas morning, it didn’t make things easy for drivers.

Snowplows worked to move snow buildup from major roadways before moving on to residential areas.

Those on the road are advised to take it slow and plan their drive ahead to allow extra time for traveling.

The City of South Bend said snowplow crews are working twelve-hour shifts.

They say to give them space if you’re driving near them.

Our own weather expert at WNDU says to be cautious if you’re driving on snow that’s yet to be salted or plowed.

“I think it gets worse as the traffic travels on it. So, you start to get these slick spots at stoplights and stop signs because of the snow being packed down. So that can be the most dangerous place where it hasn’t been salted yet where it’s had a lot of travel on top of the snow, packing it down,” said 16 News Now Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman.

Mike said we woke up with 9 in. of snow on the ground at the station this morning.

