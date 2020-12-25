Advertisement

One Good Thing: Hong Kong street refrigerator keeps giving

Two women chat with Ahmed Khan, center, yellow shirt, after putting foods inside a refrigerator...
Two women chat with Ahmed Khan, center, yellow shirt, after putting foods inside a refrigerator at Woosung Street in Hong Kong's old-school neighborhood of Jordan Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Khan, founder of a sports foundation on the same street, said he was inspired to create a community refrigerator after seeing a film about others doing the same thing. He found the refrigerator at a nearby refuse collection point and painted it blue. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)(Vincent Yu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONG KONG (AP) — On a street in Hong Kong’s old-school neighborhood of Jordan stands a lone blue refrigerator.

A note on the front says: “Give what you can give, take what you need to take.” It is filled with packets of instant noodles, biscuits, and tins of food, and anyone who needs them may take them.

Ahmed Khan set up the community refrigerator after he was inspired by a film of others doing the same.

Khan said, “It’s like a dignity, that when you go home, you open your fridge to get food.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Michigan Street on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to fire on Michigan Street
Health experts at the St. Joseph County Health Department told 16 News Now the research shows...
St. Joseph County Health department says people with immunity won’t spread Covid-19
Accumulations range from a dusting to nearly one foot of snow!
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as ice, snow, and cold develop just before Christmas
For the last six years, they’ve been traveling there in a van that hasn’t always gotten there...
GoFundMe for new van to help Middlebury family travel to Riley Children’s Hospital
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand

Latest News

Local neighborhood luminaria connects and impacts the community
Local neighborhood luminaria connects and impacts the community
South Bend International Airport
South Bend International Airport sees uptick in travel despite slow year
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry Weather through Christmas
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast