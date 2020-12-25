Advertisement

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2004, file photo shows the rear entrance to pop star Michael Jackson's...
FILE - This Dec. 17, 2004, file photo shows the rear entrance to pop star Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch home in Santa Ynez, Calif. Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.  

Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara and views it as a land banking opportunity.

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.

