Local neighborhood luminaria connects and impacts the community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in the Coquillard Woods neighborhood put on their fourth annual luminaria display near Ironwood in South Bend Thursday night.

About 170 households participated.

“There’s over 3,500 luminarias being set up...It’s a celebration that the whole community can do because you connect, physically connect, one home to another through this line of candles...Nice way to bring a community together...Very hope-filled and very peaceful,” said organizer Dan Driscoll.

Residents do have to pay a fee, but that includes all the materials.

“We’ve been donating the proceeds to a scholarship at the Community Foundation. It’s the Felicia A. Leon-Driscoll Scholarship Fund. My wife passed away three years ago. The neighbors were the ones who asked us to do this...She was absolutely larger than life...Everybody who knew her felt like they were her best friend...She generated a lot of really good spirit wherever she went. A really important person to our community,” Driscoll said.

The scholarship will help kids at Good Shepherd Montessori.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.