Advertisement

Local neighborhood luminaria connects and impacts the community

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in the Coquillard Woods neighborhood put on their fourth annual luminaria display near Ironwood in South Bend Thursday night.

About 170 households participated.

“There’s over 3,500 luminarias being set up...It’s a celebration that the whole community can do because you connect, physically connect, one home to another through this line of candles...Nice way to bring a community together...Very hope-filled and very peaceful,” said organizer Dan Driscoll.

Residents do have to pay a fee, but that includes all the materials.

“We’ve been donating the proceeds to a scholarship at the Community Foundation. It’s the Felicia A. Leon-Driscoll Scholarship Fund. My wife passed away three years ago. The neighbors were the ones who asked us to do this...She was absolutely larger than life...Everybody who knew her felt like they were her best friend...She generated a lot of really good spirit wherever she went. A really important person to our community,” Driscoll said.

The scholarship will help kids at Good Shepherd Montessori.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Michigan Street on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to fire on Michigan Street
Health experts at the St. Joseph County Health Department told 16 News Now the research shows...
St. Joseph County Health department says people with immunity won’t spread Covid-19
Accumulations range from a dusting to nearly one foot of snow!
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as ice, snow, and cold develop just before Christmas
For the last six years, they’ve been traveling there in a van that hasn’t always gotten there...
GoFundMe for new van to help Middlebury family travel to Riley Children’s Hospital
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand

Latest News

South Bend International Airport
South Bend International Airport sees uptick in travel despite slow year
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry Weather through Christmas
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Dr. Bethany Wait will replace the current Elkhart County Health Officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz.
Elkhart County Board of Health hires new health officer