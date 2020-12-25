Advertisement

Lions’ Bevell can’t coach vs Bucs due to COVID protocols

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell is the NFL’s first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols even though he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bevell says it’s a sign of the times.

The Lions will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and other assistant coaches Saturday against Tampa Bay.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will be Detroit’s third head coach this season at Ford Field against the Buccaneers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/24/2020 4:41:19 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

House fire on Leland Avenue
Family escapes house fire after jumping from second floor window
As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
Health experts at the St. Joseph County Health Department told 16 News Now the research shows...
St. Joseph County Health department says people with immunity won’t spread Covid-19
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph County identified
Heavy snow Thursday evening into Friday morning
Warm Wednesday before ice and cold develops Christmas Eve

Latest News

Head Coach Brian Kelly says their star defender needs to be making plays in Jerry’s world.
Kyle Hamilton will be a critical part in stopping Alabama
Usually the last game before the holidays is getaway day so players can make it home for...
Christmas at Coach Brey’s: Irish head coach welcomes team for holiday
Christmas at Coach Brey's
Christmas at Coach Brey's
Kyle Hamilton will be a key to stopping Alabama
Kyle Hamilton will be a key to stopping Alabama