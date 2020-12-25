Lions’ Bevell can’t coach vs Bucs due to COVID protocols

Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell is the NFL’s first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols even though he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bevell says it’s a sign of the times.

The Lions will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and other assistant coaches Saturday against Tampa Bay.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will be Detroit’s third head coach this season at Ford Field against the Buccaneers.

12/24/2020 4:41:19 PM (GMT -5:00)