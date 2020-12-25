Kyle Hamilton will be a critical part in stopping Alabama

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Alabama averages 544 yards a game and are second in country with roughly 50 points a game. They’re going to be a beast to take on in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame knows they’ll need one of their top defenders to be in top form when they meet in Arlington on New Year’s Day.

Sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton is co-leader on the team with 56 tackles this season.

This week he was named to first team ACC for his work.

He also was a semifinalist for Bednarik Award given to the best defender in college football.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says their star defender needs to be making plays in Jerry’s world.

“Kyle Hamilton’s a playmaker,” Kelly said. “You need playmakers on both sides of the ball. We generally talk in terms of playmakers on offense but you know he clearly is one of our playmakers on defense. We’re going to count on him in a large degree to continue in that against a great offense in Alabama.”

Kyle Hamilton left the ACC Championship in the second half with an injury.

Kelly says it’s a nagging ankle from when he injured it during the Duke game.

Hamilton was expected to be back at practice later this week and is expected to play next week against Alabama.

