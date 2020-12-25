Advertisement

Kyle Hamilton will be a critical part in stopping Alabama

By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Alabama averages 544 yards a game and are second in country with roughly 50 points a game. They’re going to be a beast to take on in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame knows they’ll need one of their top defenders to be in top form when they meet in Arlington on New Year’s Day.

Sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton is co-leader on the team with 56 tackles this season.

This week he was named to first team ACC for his work.

He also was a semifinalist for Bednarik Award given to the best defender in college football.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says their star defender needs to be making plays in Jerry’s world.

“Kyle Hamilton’s a playmaker,” Kelly said. “You need playmakers on both sides of the ball. We generally talk in terms of playmakers on offense but you know he clearly is one of our playmakers on defense. We’re going to count on him in a large degree to continue in that against a great offense in Alabama.”

Kyle Hamilton left the ACC Championship in the second half with an injury.

Kelly says it’s a nagging ankle from when he injured it during the Duke game.

Hamilton was expected to be back at practice later this week and is expected to play next week against Alabama.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Leland Avenue
Family escapes house fire after jumping from second floor window
As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
Health experts at the St. Joseph County Health Department told 16 News Now the research shows...
St. Joseph County Health department says people with immunity won’t spread Covid-19
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph County identified
Heavy snow Thursday evening into Friday morning
Warm Wednesday before ice and cold develops Christmas Eve

Latest News

Usually the last game before the holidays is getaway day so players can make it home for...
Christmas at Coach Brey’s: Irish head coach welcomes team for holiday
Audige scores 17 to help Northwestern beat Indiana 74-67
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is...
Coles scores 14 to carry Butler past Providence 70-64
Brian Kelly walks into Notre Dame Stadium in 2020.
ACC honors continue to roll in for the Notre Dame football team