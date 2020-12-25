Advertisement

Indiana State Trooper hit on Toll Road Christmas morning

Trooper Davonne Barlow was acting as secondary unit to another investigation when an SUV...
Trooper Davonne Barlow was acting as secondary unit to another investigation when an SUV rear-ended his vehicle.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAMMOND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper was hit on the Toll Road on Christmas morning.

Trooper Davonne Barlow was acting as secondary unit to another investigation when an SUV rear-ended his vehicle.

Barlow was sitting inside his vehicle with his seat belt on at the time. He was parked next to the median.

The SUV was a black 2001 BMW. The driver, Willie J. Whithead, 30, from Green Bay, WI, lost control and hit Barlow.

Barlow’s vehicle hit the median, and the BMW crossed all lanes back across the road, stopping at the right shoulder.

Both drivers were taken to Munster Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barlow has since been released. There is no word on Whithead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

