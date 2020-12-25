Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,563 new cases Friday

Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,563 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,918 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 7,431 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 488,180 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 85 more coronavirus deaths and 6,288 new cases were reported. 3,013 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths, 4,731 new cases were reported. 3,123 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 143 more coronavirus deaths and 3,758 new cases were reported. 3,064 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 3,978 more cases were reported. 2,967 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 23,579 (+178) cases and 338 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 22,222 (+118) cases and 305 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 7,123 (+86) cases and 126 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,611 (+46) cases and 67 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,375 (+35) cases and 69 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,972 (+19) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,502 (+10) cases and 39 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,336 (+15) cases and 24 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 812 (+8) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

