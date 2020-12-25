Advertisement

Dry through most of the weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - RECORD CHRISTMAS SNOWFALL!! South Bend ended up in the heaviest band of snow that came across Berrien County and into St. Joseph County. In this band, a foot of snow was common. East and west of this band, and farther south, there was less than half the amount of snow. We stay mainly dry through the weekend, except for a slight chance of a shower Sunday evening. Lake-effect snow showers possible on Monday, and then a storm system brings a good chance of snow, then rain, then snow Wednesday and Thursday. Colder with snow showers into the new year...

Tonight: A few flurries north, otherwise clearing and cold. Low: 12, Wind: SW 8-16

Saturday: Partly sunny and not as cold by afternoon. High: 32, Wind: WSW 7-14

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 21

Sunday: Becoming cloudy and milder...maybe a shower in spots by evening. High: 39

