‘Club Kid,’ murderer and South Bend native dies

(WNDU) - A former Michiana man who gruesomely killed his roommate over a drug debt and spent 17 years in prison has died of an apparent heroin overdose.

Michael Alig, 48, was a 1984 Penn High School grad who murdered a 25-year old friend, and then cut off his hands and legs, before tossing his body into the Hudson river.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 1997.

Alig was released from the mid-state correctional facility in Marcy, New York, in 2014.

He was found dead inside his apartment early this morning.

