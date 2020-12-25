Advertisement

‘Club Kid,’ murderer and South Bend native dies

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A former Michiana man who gruesomely killed his roommate over a drug debt and spent 17 years in prison has died of an apparent heroin overdose.

Michael Alig, 48, was a 1984 Penn High School grad who murdered a 25-year old friend, and then cut off his hands and legs, before tossing his body into the Hudson river.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 1997.

Alig was released from the mid-state correctional facility in Marcy, New York, in 2014.

He was found dead inside his apartment early this morning.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Michigan Street on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to fire on Michigan Street
Health experts at the St. Joseph County Health Department told 16 News Now the research shows...
St. Joseph County Health department says people with immunity won’t spread Covid-19
For the last six years, they’ve been traveling there in a van that hasn’t always gotten there...
GoFundMe for new van to help Middlebury family travel to Riley Children’s Hospital
Accumulations range from a dusting to nearly one foot of snow!
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as ice, snow, and cold develop just before Christmas
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Dry through most of the weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,563 new cases Friday
Trooper Davonne Barlow was acting as secondary unit to another investigation when an SUV...
Indiana State Trooper hit on Toll Road Christmas morning