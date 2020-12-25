Advertisement

Christmas at Coach Brey’s: Irish head coach welcomes team for holiday

By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Basketball has a week without games for the holidays and are coming off a bounce back win over Bellarmine.

With so much up in the air this season with the coronavirus, head coach Mike Brey says the biggest win so far this season is the fact that they’ve played seven games despite a handful of cancellations and postponements from their opponents.

Usually the last game before the holidays is getaway day so players can make it home for Christmas, but Brey told us on Wednesday that that’s not the case this year.

“Getaway to Coach Brey’s house for Christmas Eve dinner,” Brey said. “We’re going to do dinner at my house. They have a little tradition where they do a little gift exchange, secret Santa. Always funny. Some pretty cool gag gifts. Then a little bit of rest...Christmas Day. Then we can get back into a practice routine this weekend.”

The Irish host No. 16 Virginia on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

